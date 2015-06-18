FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trustee touts FDIC, Downey settlement in bid to end Ch. 7 case
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 18, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Trustee touts FDIC, Downey settlement in bid to end Ch. 7 case

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp would have a $418.2 million claim on the estate of Downey Financial Corp in a settlement with its Chapter 7 trustee, who said the deal would help wrap up the mortgage provider’s lengthy bankruptcy.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, trustee Matthew Cantor urged court approval for the settlement, which would also provide a $205.2 million claim for Wilmington Trust Co, an indenture trustee for senior notes issued by Downey.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H0OfS7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.