Trustee touts FDIC, Downey settlement in bid to end Ch. 7 case

(Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp would have a $418.2 million claim on the estate of Downey Financial Corp in a settlement with its Chapter 7 trustee, who said the deal would help wrap up the mortgage provider’s lengthy bankruptcy.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, trustee Matthew Cantor urged court approval for the settlement, which would also provide a $205.2 million claim for Wilmington Trust Co, an indenture trustee for senior notes issued by Downey.

