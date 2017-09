Dec 8 -

The Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, said Monday it would join other Roman Catholic dioceses that have filed for bankruptcy due to allegations of sexual abuse by clergy.

Last month, a jury found the Duluth diocese responsible for $4.8 million of an $8 million judgment from a case involving a clergy sex abuse victim dating to the 1970s.

