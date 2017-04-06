FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Bankrupt Eastern Outfitters joins retailers slashing store counts
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 6, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 4 months ago

Bankrupt Eastern Outfitters joins retailers slashing store counts

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt Eastern Outfitters LLC won a court order on Thursday for an expedited hearing on its plan to shutter 48 of the 86 stores its operates under the Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports brands, adding to the surge of store closings announced this year by U.S. retailers.

Eastern Outfitters will make its case for an order approving the plan on April 13 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, where it filed for Chapter 11 protection in February. It is the same court where electronics chain RadioShack Corp and apparel retailers The Limited and Wet Seal have also sought protection from their creditors in recent months.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o7zqbu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.