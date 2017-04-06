Bankrupt Eastern Outfitters joins retailers slashing store counts

Bankrupt Eastern Outfitters LLC won a court order on Thursday for an expedited hearing on its plan to shutter 48 of the 86 stores its operates under the Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports brands, adding to the surge of store closings announced this year by U.S. retailers.

Eastern Outfitters will make its case for an order approving the plan on April 13 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, where it filed for Chapter 11 protection in February. It is the same court where electronics chain RadioShack Corp and apparel retailers The Limited and Wet Seal have also sought protection from their creditors in recent months.

