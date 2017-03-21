FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt offshore contractor Emas Chiyoda to sell Texas facility
March 21, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 5 months ago

Bankrupt offshore contractor Emas Chiyoda to sell Texas facility

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

An offshore contractor and affiliate of Singaporean oilfield services provider Ezra Holdings Ltd is seeking court approval to begin selling a work site in Texas for nearly $15 million.

Emas Chiyoda Subsea Ltd said in court papers filed on Friday that Subsea 7 LLC, which provides engineering and construction services for the offshore energy industry, has offered a stalking-horse bid of $14.85 million for the 119-acre site in San Patricio County to set a floor on bidding.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2njZQqE

