Bankrupt offshore contractor Emas Chiyoda to sell Texas facility

An offshore contractor and affiliate of Singaporean oilfield services provider Ezra Holdings Ltd is seeking court approval to begin selling a work site in Texas for nearly $15 million.

Emas Chiyoda Subsea Ltd said in court papers filed on Friday that Subsea 7 LLC, which provides engineering and construction services for the offshore energy industry, has offered a stalking-horse bid of $14.85 million for the 119-acre site in San Patricio County to set a floor on bidding.

