Bankrupt offshore contractor seeks contract changes to reassure Aramco

Bankrupt offshore contractor Emas Chiyoda Subsea Ltd is seeking a court order to revise an agreement with affiliates overseas and other companies it is working with on critically important projects for Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's national oil company.

Reworking the agreement will allow Emas Chiyoda to better fulfill its obligations in contracts with Aramco during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the contractor said in court papers filed on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston.

