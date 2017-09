By Jim Christie

Emerald Oil Inc has filed for bankruptcy with a plan to sell its assets, which it said have been undercut by the ongoing rout in commodity prices.

Emerald, whose debt totals about $260.5 million, said on Wednesday it will get up to $20 million from its lenders to provide the needed liquidity to sell its assets in the coming months.

