Bankrupt Emerald Oil moves to reject gathering agreements

Bankrupt energy producer Emerald Oil Inc has launched an offensive to shed contracts for gathering its natural gas and oil in North Dakota, arguing it should be allowed to scrap them because they do not “run with the land.”

Midstream operators who gather and distribute gas and oil have been arguing the contracts generally may not be rejected in bankruptcy because they are like deed restrictions on real estate that remain in place through changes in ownership.

