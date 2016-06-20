Emerald Oil launches proceeding over transport contracts

Emerald Oil Inc in court papers filed on Friday blasted arguments that contracts for gathering its natural gas and oil in North Dakota "run with the land" and said the agreements should be rejected during the company's bankruptcy.

The energy producer has been at odds with Dakota Midstream LLC, Dakota Energy Connection LLC and Dakota Fluid Solutions over the contracts and on Friday launched an adversary proceeding against them to scrap the agreements.

