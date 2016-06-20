FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Emerald Oil launches proceeding over transport contracts
June 20, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Emerald Oil launches proceeding over transport contracts

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Emerald Oil Inc in court papers filed on Friday blasted arguments that contracts for gathering its natural gas and oil in North Dakota "run with the land" and said the agreements should be rejected during the company's bankruptcy.

The energy producer has been at odds with Dakota Midstream LLC, Dakota Energy Connection LLC and Dakota Fluid Solutions over the contracts and on Friday launched an adversary proceeding against them to scrap the agreements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28KognH

