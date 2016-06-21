FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Midstream operators fire back at Emerald Oil in contract dispute
June 21, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

Midstream operators fire back at Emerald Oil in contract dispute

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Midstream operators on the other side of so-called gathering agreements with Emerald Oil Inc came out fiercely on Monday against the bankrupt energy producer's efforts to walk away from the contracts.

In court papers opposing Emerald's plan to sell itself, Dakota Midstream LLC, Dakota Energy Connection LLC and Dakota Fluid Solutions attacked the company's argument it would be more attractive to bidders if it could shed the agreements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28NQtZ5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
