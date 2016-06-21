Midstream operators fire back at Emerald Oil in contract dispute

Midstream operators on the other side of so-called gathering agreements with Emerald Oil Inc came out fiercely on Monday against the bankrupt energy producer's efforts to walk away from the contracts.

In court papers opposing Emerald's plan to sell itself, Dakota Midstream LLC, Dakota Energy Connection LLC and Dakota Fluid Solutions attacked the company's argument it would be more attractive to bidders if it could shed the agreements.

