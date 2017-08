Bankrupt Emerald Oil Inc is squaring off against midstream companies that are demanding full and immediate payment for gathering and transporting its products.

Scores of energy exploration and production companies have filed for bankruptcy in the past two years, and some have used Chapter 11 to renegotiate midstream agreements, which pipeline companies once viewed as bankruptcy proof.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29SxyO7