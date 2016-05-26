FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt Emerald Oil lines up $73 million stalking-horse offer
May 26, 2016 / 8:06 PM / a year ago

Bankrupt Emerald Oil lines up $73 million stalking-horse offer

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt energy producer Emerald Oil Inc has entered into an agreement to sell its assets for $73 million to a buyer formed by affiliates of Sole Source Capital LLC and Crestline Management LP.

Emerald had filed for bankruptcy in March with a plan to sell its assets, with British businessman Brian Kennedy’s Latium Enterprises Inc serving as a stalking horse, or initial bidder. But in court papers on Wednesday, Emerald said newly formed New Emerald Holding would serve as a stalking horse with its cash offer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/25orkvZ

