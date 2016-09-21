FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt Emerald Oil says no role for regulator in contract fight
September 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Bankrupt Emerald Oil says no role for regulator in contract fight

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt Emerald Oil Inc said on Monday it cannot survive unless it can shed expensive contracts for gathering its products, and the energy producer rejected arguments the agreements are protected by federal rules.

Emerald has been fighting with midstream companies seeking payment for their services, a quarrel playing out amid hard times for the energy industry that have forced dozens of oil-and-gas companies into bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d3Yv3R

