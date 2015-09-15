Energy company Endeavour says no need for Chapter 7 as it winds down

(Reuters) - None of Endeavour Operating Corp’s creditors would benefit from having its bankruptcy converted to Chapter 7 as its official committee of unsecured creditor wants, according to court papers filed by the oil-and-gas company in its Chapter 11 case.

Instead, Endeavour said dismissing its Chapter 11 case by the end of October would bring an “efficient, timely and economical” resolution by providing for an orderly wind-down.

