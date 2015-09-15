FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy company Endeavour says no need for Chapter 7 as it winds down
September 15, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Energy company Endeavour says no need for Chapter 7 as it winds down

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - None of Endeavour Operating Corp’s creditors would benefit from having its bankruptcy converted to Chapter 7 as its official committee of unsecured creditor wants, according to court papers filed by the oil-and-gas company in its Chapter 11 case.

Instead, Endeavour said dismissing its Chapter 11 case by the end of October would bring an “efficient, timely and economical” resolution by providing for an orderly wind-down.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KcpxKP

