(Reuters) - More than 20 U.S. and Canadian energy and metals and mining companies face significant risk of default based on how their bonds are trading, according to credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

Fitch said in a report this week that the energy sector is in the early stage of rising default rates due to weak oil prices and some smaller companies will seek bankruptcy.

