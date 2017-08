Two bankrupt energy companies received court approval on Wednesday for asset sales, including one that could raise at least $360 million, as deal activity picks up following a two-year slide in commodity prices.

Oil prices have roughly doubled from year-ago levels around $26 a barrel, and while prices remain well below the 2014 peak of more than $100 a barrel, merger activity has picked up.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iJ59yA