Energy Coal SpA of Italy has accused two of its U.S. business partners of flagrantly violating the stay in its Chapter 15 bankruptcy and jeopardizing its ability to reorganize.

The Italian company said the partners were cutting off information it needs for trading petroleum coke, which is produced from refined oil and can be used to fuel power plants.

