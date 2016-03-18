Door to distressed debt exchanges may close for energy companies

By Jim Christie

Struggling debt-laden energy companies may no longer be able to count on distressed debt exchanges to avoid defaulting on bonds and averting bankruptcy, according to analysts at credit rating company Fitch Ratings.

Energy producers have been using the exchanges to swap bonds with new terms as short-term fixes to ease pressure from high-yield debt on their balance sheets during the longest slump in commodity prices in a generation.

