Moody’s Investors Service is warning of potential downgrades in its ratings that could hike borrowing costs for 69 U.S. exploration and production and oilfield services companies.

The rating agency on Thursday said the ratings were put on review for downgrades in light of how the companies could struggle with a revenue crunch as oil prices remain near 12-year lows.

