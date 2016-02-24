FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy & Exploration and unsecured creditors notch discovery deal
February 24, 2016

Energy & Exploration and unsecured creditors notch discovery deal

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Energy & Exploration Partners Inc, a bankrupt oil-and-gas producer, said on Tuesday it agreed to give its unsecured creditors’ committee more time to investigate whether to bring claims against the company’s lenders.

They include Ares Management, Sankaty Advisors, Highbridge Principal Strategies, GoldenTree Asset Management, Oaktree Capital Management and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, among others.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VDUI8t

