Energy & Exploration and unsecured creditors notch discovery deal

By Jim Christie

Energy & Exploration Partners Inc, a bankrupt oil-and-gas producer, said on Tuesday it agreed to give its unsecured creditors’ committee more time to investigate whether to bring claims against the company’s lenders.

They include Ares Management, Sankaty Advisors, Highbridge Principal Strategies, GoldenTree Asset Management, Oaktree Capital Management and Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, among others.

