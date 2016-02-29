Energy & Exploration tangling with midstream partner

By Jim Christie

Energy & Exploration Partners Inc is joining other bankrupt energy producers in arguing its contracts with midstream operators can be rejected in Chapter 11, which could create a potential “domino effect” for pipeline operators.

The Ft. Worth, Texas-based oil and gas producer rejected on Thursday arguments by pipeline operator Trinity River Midstream Partners LLC that it could recoup more than $800,000 against monthly proceeds it pays Energy & Exploration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OHFM3y