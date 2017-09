Energy & Exploration Partners Inc is dismissing objections to its restructuring support agreement as “nonsensical,” adding the deal is not a “gun to the head” of creditors.

The Ft. Worth, Texas-based company in court papers said the agreement with its lenders and noteholders is key for emerging from bankruptcy as a going concern and averting asset sales or converting its case to a Chapter 7.

