Bankrupt Energy & Exploration's founder gives up leadership roles

The founder and largest shareholder of Energy & Exploration Partners Inc will step down as its chairman as part of its bid to emerge from bankruptcy, the oil and gas producer said in court papers urging speedy approval of a separation settlement.

Energy & Exploration’s reorganization plan, backed by its key creditors, will result in a new board, requiring B. Hunt Pettit to give up his seat, according to the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MjMMcV