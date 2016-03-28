FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy Future gets regulators' green light for sale of Oncor
March 28, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Energy Future gets regulators' green light for sale of Oncor

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Regulators in Texas on Thursday approved the sale by Energy Future Holdings Corp of its Oncor power distribution business, a deal valued at $19 billion and critical for helping the state’s biggest power company exit bankruptcy.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas voted 3-0 in favor of the sale to a consortium led by Hunt Consolidated after about three hours of discussion, said commission spokesman Terry Hadley.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pF579M

