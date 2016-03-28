Energy Future gets regulators' green light for sale of Oncor

By Jim Christie

Regulators in Texas on Thursday approved the sale by Energy Future Holdings Corp of its Oncor power distribution business, a deal valued at $19 billion and critical for helping the state’s biggest power company exit bankruptcy.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas voted 3-0 in favor of the sale to a consortium led by Hunt Consolidated after about three hours of discussion, said commission spokesman Terry Hadley.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pF579M