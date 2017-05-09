FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy bankruptcy filings slow but pricing challenges persist
May 9, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 3 months ago

Energy bankruptcy filings slow but pricing challenges persist

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankruptcy filings in the energy sector have slowed to a drizzle from a last year's gusher, but the worst slump in oil prices in a generation may continue to cause financial pain, according to the Haynes & Boone law firm.

The firm, which tracks bankruptcies across North American exploration and production companies, oilfield services companies and midstream operators, said most overleveraged companies have resolved their financial problems.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q1jOaQ

