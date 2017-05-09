Energy bankruptcy filings slow but pricing challenges persist

Bankruptcy filings in the energy sector have slowed to a drizzle from a last year's gusher, but the worst slump in oil prices in a generation may continue to cause financial pain, according to the Haynes & Boone law firm.

The firm, which tracks bankruptcies across North American exploration and production companies, oilfield services companies and midstream operators, said most overleveraged companies have resolved their financial problems.

