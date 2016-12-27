FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2016 / 8:41 PM / 8 months ago

Energy producers restructure $72 bln in debt in bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

North American oil and natural gas producers used bankruptcy to restructure more than $72 billion in debt since the start of 2015, the Haynes & Boone law firm said on Friday in its year-end review of energy industry bankruptcies.

Most producers favored converting debt into equity as their strategy to exit bankruptcy, with asset sales a distant second, said Ian Peck, chair of the firm's bankruptcy and business restructuring section.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iby4YJ

