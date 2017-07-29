FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Fitch sees $50-$55 oil helping energy producers avoid bankruptcy
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
NORTH KOREA
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Healthcare
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 29, 2017 / 4:46 AM / an hour ago

Fitch sees $50-$55 oil helping energy producers avoid bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings forecasts that U.S. oil prices will trade between $50 and $55 a barrel through 2018, which will ease the financial pressures that pushed dozens of energy producers into bankruptcy in recent years.

West Texas Intermediate traded at $49.61 a barrel on Friday, compared to early 2016 levels below $30, the bottom of a lengthy slide from over $100 in 2014.

That collapse roiled finances across the energy exploration and production (E&P) sector and pushed more than 100 oil and gas producers in North America into bankruptcy since the start of 2015, according the Haynes & Boone law firm.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/2vfMX5E

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.