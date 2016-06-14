FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unsecured creditors rally against Energy XXI equity committee
June 14, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Unsecured creditors rally against Energy XXI equity committee

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Unsecured creditors of Energy XXI Ltd joined its noteholders on Monday in arguing that a bid by shareholders for their own committee is futile as the company's stock will be wiped out in the oil-and-gas producer's bankruptcy.

Shareholders have failed to show there will be anything left for them in light of Energy XXI's $3 billion "mountain of debt" and after priority payments to other creditors, the company's official committee of unsecured creditors said in court papers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24O0lo3

