FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Shareholders oppose giving Energy XXI more time for Ch. 11 plan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 11, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Shareholders oppose giving Energy XXI more time for Ch. 11 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Shareholders of Energy XXI Ltd have attacked the energy producer's bid for more time to control its bankruptcy, arguing it is at odds with the company's goal of a speedy restructuring.

Energy XXI's official committee of equity holders in court papers on Tuesday said the company's effort is "inherently contradictory." The company seeks an extension of the period in which it has the exclusive right to propose a plan of reorganization, even though the energy producer has sounded alarm bells about the looming threat of hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aNDaeA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.