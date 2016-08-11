Shareholders oppose giving Energy XXI more time for Ch. 11 plan

Shareholders of Energy XXI Ltd have attacked the energy producer's bid for more time to control its bankruptcy, arguing it is at odds with the company's goal of a speedy restructuring.

Energy XXI's official committee of equity holders in court papers on Tuesday said the company's effort is "inherently contradictory." The company seeks an extension of the period in which it has the exclusive right to propose a plan of reorganization, even though the energy producer has sounded alarm bells about the looming threat of hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico.

