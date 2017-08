Bankrupt energy producer Energy XXI Ltd recently won a fight to keep a company airplane, but has given up its 2013 Maserati GranTurismo sports car, according to court papers filed on Monday.

Houston-based Energy XXI, which produces oil in the Gulf of Mexico, said in the papers that a subsidiary had returned the leased Maserati to Ally Financial Inc, which "may dispose of the vehicle as it sees fit."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gg0lN1