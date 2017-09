Oil and gas producer Energy XXI Ltd won court approval on Friday for its emergency near-term measures for keeping its affairs in order in the bankruptcy case it launched a day earlier to eliminate more than $2.8 billion in debt.

The Houston-based company is among the largest energy producers pressed to seek Chapter 11 protection in the face of low natural gas prices and a steep drop in the price of oil.

