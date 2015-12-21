FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt Essar Steel and supplier Cliffs accuse each other of forum shopping
December 21, 2015 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

Bankrupt Essar Steel and supplier Cliffs accuse each other of forum shopping

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 21 -

Canadian steelmaker Essar Steel Algoma Inc denied it was forum-shopping Friday, throwing back the accusation at a former supplier who it said was improperly interfering with its primary bankruptcy proceedings in Ontario.

Essar said in court filings in Delaware Bankruptcy Court that its Chapter 15 petition was not the main event of its bankruptcy, pointing instead to its filing in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OivHAz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
