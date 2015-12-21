Bankrupt Essar Steel and supplier Cliffs accuse each other of forum shopping

Dec 21 -

Canadian steelmaker Essar Steel Algoma Inc denied it was forum-shopping Friday, throwing back the accusation at a former supplier who it said was improperly interfering with its primary bankruptcy proceedings in Ontario.

Essar said in court filings in Delaware Bankruptcy Court that its Chapter 15 petition was not the main event of its bankruptcy, pointing instead to its filing in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

