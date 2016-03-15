FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenders to bankrupt Evergreen Aviation press to probe Skadden
March 15, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Lenders to bankrupt Evergreen Aviation press to probe Skadden

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Lenders to bankrupt Evergreen International Aviation Inc on Monday called for a court order to speed efforts to help their campaign for potentially bringing a claim of legal malpractice against Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

The lenders, who hold more than $90 million of Evergreen’s debt, said in court papers they urgently need an order allowing them to depose the trustee in Evergreen’s Chapter 7 case as one of their claims worth $10 million could expire soon.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1U3JmxF

