Exide says California claims an 'end run' around Ch. 11
June 5, 2015 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

Exide says California claims an 'end run' around Ch. 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Exide Technologies Inc has asked the judge in its bankruptcy case to block new claims in an environmental agency’s lawsuit in California that aim to increase penalties against the battery maker to at least $80 million.

In Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday Exide urged Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey to enforce an injunction in its approved reorganization plan, saying the South Coast Air Quality Management District had missed the deadline for filing its new claims.

