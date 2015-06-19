FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California agency defends state claims against reorganized Exide
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 19, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

California agency defends state claims against reorganized Exide

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California regulator seeking tens of millions of dollars in penalties in state court against Exide Technologies argued on Wednesday its campaign does not run afoul of the battery maker’s bankruptcy reorganization plan as the company claims.

Exide’s confirmation order does not prevent the South Coast Air Quality Management District from amending its complaint in state court, the agency said in a filing in bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware. The agency said it may raise new claims against the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GmhUPg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.