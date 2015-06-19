California agency defends state claims against reorganized Exide

(Reuters) - A California regulator seeking tens of millions of dollars in penalties in state court against Exide Technologies argued on Wednesday its campaign does not run afoul of the battery maker’s bankruptcy reorganization plan as the company claims.

Exide’s confirmation order does not prevent the South Coast Air Quality Management District from amending its complaint in state court, the agency said in a filing in bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware. The agency said it may raise new claims against the company.

