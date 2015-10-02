California regulator says new claims could double Exide penalties

(Reuters) - A California air pollution regulator is pressing the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to allow it to bring revised claims in a suit in state court that could boost penalties for battery maker Exide Technologies to at least $80 million.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District and Exide have been sparring for months over the regulator’s third amended complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court, which asserts double the damages of its original complaint.

