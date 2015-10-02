FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California regulator says new claims could double Exide penalties
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
#Westlaw News
October 2, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

California regulator says new claims could double Exide penalties

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California air pollution regulator is pressing the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to allow it to bring revised claims in a suit in state court that could boost penalties for battery maker Exide Technologies to at least $80 million.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District and Exide have been sparring for months over the regulator’s third amended complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court, which asserts double the damages of its original complaint.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OchXGw

