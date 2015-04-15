Push for $2.7 mln deal in Exide Ch. 11 to settle pollution claims

(Reuters) - Exide Technologies Inc has agreed to set aside nearly $2.7 million to settle tort claims tied to emissions at a battery recycling plant at the center of its recently completed bankruptcy case, according to court documents.

A group for roughly 643 unsecured creditors filed a motion on April 10 asking the judge in Exide’s Chapter 11 case to approve the agreement. The request said the individuals had suffered personal injury, property damage and other harms arising from “noxious emissions and other environmental conditions” from Exide’s plant in Vernon, California.

