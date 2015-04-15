FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Push for $2.7 mln deal in Exide Ch. 11 to settle pollution claims
April 15, 2015 / 10:53 AM / 2 years ago

Push for $2.7 mln deal in Exide Ch. 11 to settle pollution claims

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Exide Technologies Inc has agreed to set aside nearly $2.7 million to settle tort claims tied to emissions at a battery recycling plant at the center of its recently completed bankruptcy case, according to court documents.

A group for roughly 643 unsecured creditors filed a motion on April 10 asking the judge in Exide’s Chapter 11 case to approve the agreement. The request said the individuals had suffered personal injury, property damage and other harms arising from “noxious emissions and other environmental conditions” from Exide’s plant in Vernon, California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JK04th

