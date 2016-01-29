FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exide and regulator battle as pollution concerns stoked in California
January 29, 2016 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

Exide and regulator battle as pollution concerns stoked in California

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 29 -

A California pollution regulator said it will seek U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval next week to pursue an $80 million lawsuit against Exide Technologies now that the battery manufacturer has confirmed its Chapter 11 plan.

The request by the South Coast Air Quality Management District came as state and local officials pressed regulators to ensure Exide cleans up the area around its shuttered battery recycling plant in Vernon, California, that was at the center of company’s 2013 bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WRu0KC

