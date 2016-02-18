FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California governor knocks Exide in $177 mln lead cleanup plan
February 18, 2016

California governor knocks Exide in $177 mln lead cleanup plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Exide Technologies could be on the hook for yet more costs stemming from efforts in California to clean up the area around a battery recycling plant at the center of its bankruptcy.

California Governor Jerry Brown on Wednesday proposed a nearly $177 million plan that would speed the cleanup of the area. His office in a statement said the responsible parties could be held accountable for the pollution and costs for its remediation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24bSrXX

