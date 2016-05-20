FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exide and California regulator head into mediation over lawsuit
May 20, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Exide and California regulator head into mediation over lawsuit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A bankruptcy judge has approved an agreement between Exide Technologies and a California pollution regulator to enter into mediation to try to resolve the regulator’s $80 million lawsuit against the maker of lead-acid batteries.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District had sued Exide in state court and alleged the company failed to comply with rules for lead and arsenic emissions at a now shuttered plant in Vernon, California, near downtown Los Angeles, that was at the heart of the company’s bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RcWfht

