Exide and California regulator head into mediation over lawsuit

A bankruptcy judge has approved an agreement between Exide Technologies and a California pollution regulator to enter into mediation to try to resolve the regulator’s $80 million lawsuit against the maker of lead-acid batteries.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District had sued Exide in state court and alleged the company failed to comply with rules for lead and arsenic emissions at a now shuttered plant in Vernon, California, near downtown Los Angeles, that was at the heart of the company’s bankruptcy.

