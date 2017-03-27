Company asks court to explain bankruptcy stay to foreign creditors

Singapore-based oilfield services provider Ezra Holdings Ltd, which filed for bankruptcy in New York, is seeking a court order that would spell out the scope of its automatic stay to head off potential efforts to seize its overseas assets.

"Experience has shown that it is often necessary to advise third parties of the existence and effect of the automatic stay," especially when much of a debtor's business takes place outside the United States, Ezra said in court papers filed on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o3DPNK