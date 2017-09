(Reuters) - Backers of the nation’s biggest Christian bookstore chain won an auction for its 266 stores with a $44 million bid that will pave the way for the company to exit bankruptcy.

Now the buyer, FCS Acquisitions, must find a way of reversing the seven-year decline in sales that prompted Family Christian Stores to file for Chapter 11 in February with more than $120 million in debt.

