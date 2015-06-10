FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Firms that lost Family Christian auction say it was 'rigged'
June 10, 2015 / 10:33 PM / 2 years ago

Firms that lost Family Christian auction say it was 'rigged'

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two liquidators of assets for distressed companies urged the judge in the bankruptcy of Family Christian Stores in an emergency motion to appoint a trustee, saying the nation’s biggest Christian bookstore chain had held an unfair auction last month.

“The divided loyalties of the debtors and their management have resulted in a fatally flawed auction process that was rigged from the start to benefit insiders at the expense of the estates,” Gordon Brothers Retail Partners and Hilco Merchant Resources said on Wednesday in court papers filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Gregg in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JG8wgk (Reporting by Jim Christie)

