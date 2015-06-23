FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Flawed' Family Christian auction requires new bidding - judge
June 23, 2015

'Flawed' Family Christian auction requires new bidding - judge

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Family Christian needs to reopen bidding for its assets as its chaotic bankruptcy auction raises serious questions about ties between the bookstore chain’s chief executive and its parent company, according to the judge in the chain’s Chapter 11 case.

The auction of the nation’s largest Christian bookstore chain was sufficiently “flawed” to warrant a new one with the U.S. trustee overseeing it, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Gregg said in a 48-page opinion on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HaZp6Y

