#Westlaw News
April 10, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Fifth Circuit adopts bankruptcy fees test used in other courts

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on Thursday that a more lenient standard should be used when determining the reasonableness of attorneys fees, adopting the approach of the country’s busiest bankruptcy courts.

A full panel of the 16-judge appeals court in New Orleans held that judges should review an attorney’s fee application in light of the potential benefit the work would have generated for the estate at the time it was performed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GSaM0U

