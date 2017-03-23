FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Forbes Energy says it's ready to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy
March 23, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 5 months ago

Forbes Energy says it's ready to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Oilfield services company Forbes Energy Service Ltd said in court papers on Wednesday that its plan to exit bankruptcy has received "nearly unanimous" support from senior noteholders, who will see more than $300 million of the debt they hold converted to equity.

In its papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Corpus Christi, Texas Forbes also said some of the noteholders will provide a $50 million term loan to help Forbes with its capital spending as it emerges from bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oasCHj

