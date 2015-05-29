FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualified bidders give Frederick's bankruptcy auction the slip
May 29, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

Qualified bidders give Frederick's bankruptcy auction the slip

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bankrupt lingerie retailer Frederick’s of Hollywood canceled its auction set for Thursday after failing to receive qualified bids to challenge its proposed stalking-horse purchaser, which plans to sell the company’s bras and panties online.

Without suitors other than Authentic Brands Group meeting the auction’s bid deadline on Monday, Frederick’s in court papers said it would try to wrap up its $22.5 million deal with Authentic at a June 3 sale hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Fe19Fj

