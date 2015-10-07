Judge OKs liquidation for company in W. Virginia chemical spill

Former chemical distributor Freedom Industries, which filed for bankruptcy last year after a spill that contaminated drinking water for 300,000 West Virginia residents, has won court approval for a liquidation plan.

Judge Ronald Pearson of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Tuesday signed an order confirming Freedom’s plan, noting all objections to it had been withdrawn or resolved.

