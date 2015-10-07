FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge OKs liquidation for company in W. Virginia chemical spill
October 7, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Judge OKs liquidation for company in W. Virginia chemical spill

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Former chemical distributor Freedom Industries, which filed for bankruptcy last year after a spill that contaminated drinking water for 300,000 West Virginia residents, has won court approval for a liquidation plan.

Judge Ronald Pearson of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Tuesday signed an order confirming Freedom’s plan, noting all objections to it had been withdrawn or resolved.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VFgmId

