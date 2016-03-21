FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankruptcy judge OKs Freedom Communications sale to Digital First
March 21, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

Bankruptcy judge OKs Freedom Communications sale to Digital First

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A judge on Monday approved the sale of bankrupt newspaper publisher Freedom Communications Inc to Digital First Media after the U.S. government argued a sale to Tribune Publishing Co would give it a monopoly on major newspapers in Southern California.

Freedom’s bankruptcy filing in November opened the door to a $56 million bid by Tribune, publisher of the Los Angeles Times, to try to further expand in Southern California’s newspaper market by picking up the privately held company’s Orange County Register and Press-Enterprise of Riverside.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RvJ5D0

