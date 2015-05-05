FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fees in W. Virginia spill bankruptcy blasted as 'outlandish'
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 5, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Fees in W. Virginia spill bankruptcy blasted as 'outlandish'

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A bankrupt company at the center of a chemical spill that fouled drinking water in West Virginia last year has put “outlandish” Chapter 11 fees ahead of paying for the clean up, according to officials in West Virginia.

Freedom Industries Inc’s plan to distribute $6.5 million to creditors would set aside $2.5 million for professionals while state regulators would get $150,000, West Virginia’s Department of Environmental Protection said in court papers filed on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OWEgAW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.