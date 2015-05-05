Fees in W. Virginia spill bankruptcy blasted as 'outlandish'

(Reuters) - A bankrupt company at the center of a chemical spill that fouled drinking water in West Virginia last year has put “outlandish” Chapter 11 fees ahead of paying for the clean up, according to officials in West Virginia.

Freedom Industries Inc’s plan to distribute $6.5 million to creditors would set aside $2.5 million for professionals while state regulators would get $150,000, West Virginia’s Department of Environmental Protection said in court papers filed on Monday.

