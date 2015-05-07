Firm in W. Virginia spill case says politics hinders Ch. 11 exit

(Reuters) - The chief restructuring officer of bankrupt Freedom Industries Inc accused West Virginia officials of playing politics for saying they had lost faith in his efforts to clean up a chemical spill that fouled drinking water for 300,000 people in 2014.

Freedom appreciates its case is set against a “complex political backdrop” amid pressure to regulate the company, Mark Welch said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charleston, West Virginia.

