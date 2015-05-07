FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Firm in W. Virginia spill case says politics hinders Ch. 11 exit
May 7, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Firm in W. Virginia spill case says politics hinders Ch. 11 exit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The chief restructuring officer of bankrupt Freedom Industries Inc accused West Virginia officials of playing politics for saying they had lost faith in his efforts to clean up a chemical spill that fouled drinking water for 300,000 people in 2014.

Freedom appreciates its case is set against a “complex political backdrop” amid pressure to regulate the company, Mark Welch said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charleston, West Virginia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IR2WpM

